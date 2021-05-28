UrduPoint.com
India's Sputnik V Distributor Takes Legal Action Against Fraudulent Vaccine Deals

Fri 28th May 2021 | 11:25 PM

India's pharma giant Dr. Reddy's on Friday announced legal action against fraudsters offering to negotiate Russia's Sputnik V vaccine supplies to consumers in India

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) India's pharma giant Dr. Reddy's on Friday announced legal action against fraudsters offering to negotiate Russia's Sputnik V vaccine supplies to consumers in India.

"Dr. Reddy's has initiated legal action against unscrupulous elements committing fraud in the name of the Sputnik V vaccine in India," a statement read.

The company said rumors circulated in the past few days suggested that it had entered several tie-ups with intermediaries.

"We wish to clarify that Dr.

Reddy's has not entered into any partnership or collaboration with any party to supply the Sputnik V vaccine to residential associations, nor has the Company authorized any third party or intermediary to supply the vaccine on its behalf in India," it said.

Dr. Reddy's said it was the only distributor of 250 million doses that were delivered to India by the RDIF, a Russian sovereign wealth fund marketing Sputnik V abroad. The vaccine will be offered for sale starting mid-June.

