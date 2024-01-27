Open Menu

India’s Support For Terrorism In Neighboring Countries Violates UN Charter: Prof Cheng

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM

India’s support for terrorism in neighboring countries violates UN Charter: Prof Cheng

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) India’s support for terrorism and continuous masterminding and implementation of overseas assassinations with terrorist organizations is one of the main reasons for proliferation of international terrorism and its impact on global peace and stability, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Saturday.

The international community should strongly condemn India’s acts of state terrorism, firmly prevent India from using the “proxy war” to disrupt the social stability and economic development of neighboring countries, he said in a statement.

Prof Cheng noticed that after Pakistani Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi fully exposed the involvement of Indian agents in two assassinations in Pakistan and India’s years of hiring, financing and supporting terrorists in Pakistan, based on irrefutable evidences, at a press conference on January 25, the international media has conducted extensive coverage, which has aroused strong indignation among people across the world towards the Indian state terrorism.

He pointed out that due to India’s beggar-thy-neighbor policies, neighboring countries now have become victims of Indian state terrorism. India’s “proxy war” and support for terrorism in neighboring countries seriously infringe on their sovereignty and violate the United Nations Charter, which is completely unacceptable.

Terrorism is the common enemy for human kind. China firmly opposes double standards on counter-terrorism and stands

ready to step up cooperation with other countries and jointly combat all forms of terrorism, he concluded.

