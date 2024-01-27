India’s Support For Terrorism In Neighboring Countries Violates UN Charter: Prof Cheng
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) India’s support for terrorism and continuous masterminding and implementation of overseas assassinations with terrorist organizations is one of the main reasons for proliferation of international terrorism and its impact on global peace and stability, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Saturday.
The international community should strongly condemn India’s acts of state terrorism, firmly prevent India from using the “proxy war” to disrupt the social stability and economic development of neighboring countries, he said in a statement.
Prof Cheng noticed that after Pakistani Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi fully exposed the involvement of Indian agents in two assassinations in Pakistan and India’s years of hiring, financing and supporting terrorists in Pakistan, based on irrefutable evidences, at a press conference on January 25, the international media has conducted extensive coverage, which has aroused strong indignation among people across the world towards the Indian state terrorism.
He pointed out that due to India’s beggar-thy-neighbor policies, neighboring countries now have become victims of Indian state terrorism. India’s “proxy war” and support for terrorism in neighboring countries seriously infringe on their sovereignty and violate the United Nations Charter, which is completely unacceptable.
Terrorism is the common enemy for human kind. China firmly opposes double standards on counter-terrorism and stands
ready to step up cooperation with other countries and jointly combat all forms of terrorism, he concluded.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From World
-
Mature Sabalenka seizing control of her destiny21 minutes ago
-
Australian Open women's final stats21 minutes ago
-
US strikes Huthi target in Yemen after attack on British oil tanker41 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results1 hour ago
-
UNSC to meet next week to follow up on ICJ's verdict against Israel1 hour ago
-
First Boeing 737 MAX delivered to China since 2019 lands in Guangzhou: flight tracker2 hours ago
-
UN welcomes restoration of friendly ties between Pakistan & Iran following recent tensions2 hours ago
-
New French immigration law promulgated by Macron2 hours ago
-
Pope hits fifty but India in box seat in first Test2 hours ago
-
Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737 MAX9 resumes flight2 hours ago
-
Cool Sinner faces battling Medvedev in Australian Open final3 hours ago
-
Australia slightly in front at tea on third day against West Indies3 hours ago