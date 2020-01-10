The Supreme Court of India has ruled to immediately restore Internet access in the northern Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The Supreme Court of India has ruled to immediately restore internet access in the northern Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian media reported on Friday.

Internet has been cut in the Indian part of Kashmir since August, when New Delhi revoked the region's autonomy and split it into two territories under direct Federal control.

"The restriction of Internet access in Jammu and Kashmir must be revised immediately," the court's ruling said, as quoted by the NDTV broadcaster.

According to the report, the Kashmir authorities will have a week to revise the Internet ban. The judges reportedly recognized the right to Internet access to be a component of freedom of speech and said that the can only be used as a last resort.

"Freedom of speech and expression includes the right to Internet access," the judges were quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The situation in Kashmir has traditionally been strained due to conflicting sovereignty claims by India and Pakistan. Tensions escalated earlier in August when the Indian government annulled Kashmir's special status and placed it under New Delhi's direct control. The international community criticized the decision, while Pakistan pledged to protect its people in Kashmir.

Ban on Internet access was only one New Delhi's measures for ensuring order in Kashmir in the wake of the move, in addition to imposing curfew and sending additional troops to the area.