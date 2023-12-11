Open Menu

India's Supreme Court Upholds Revocation Of Kashmir's Autonomy

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 07:15 PM

India's top court upheld on Monday a move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to revoke the limited autonomy of Muslim-majority Kashmir, and ordered elections within a year

The 2019 declaration was "a culmination of the process of integration and as such is a valid exercise of power", the Supreme Court said in its verdict.

The move was accompanied by the imposition of direct rule from New Delhi, mass arrests, a total lockdown and communications blackout that ran for months.

The removal of Article 370 of the constitution, which enshrined the region's special status, was challenged by Kashmir's political parties, the local Bar Association and individual litigants.

The court upheld removing the region's autonomy while calling for Jammu & Kashmir, to be restored to statehood and put on a par with any other Indian state "at the earliest and as soon as possible".

The court also ordered state elections to take place by September 30, 2024.

Security was stepped up across Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the verdict, with the deployment of hundreds of soldiers, paramilitary troops, and police in the main city of Srinagar to thwart any protests.

Former Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti -- whose party was among the litigants in the Supreme Court case -- condemned the ruling as a "death sentence not just for Jammu and Kashmir but also for the idea of India".

- 'Moral compass' -

One of the advocates who argued for the revocation to be ruled unconstitutional -- the Supreme Court held hearings on it for 16 days -- was sanguine.

"Some battles are fought to be lost," Kapil Sibal posted on X, even before the verdict was read out, saying the court action was intended to ensure that "history must record the uncomfortable facts for generations to know".

"History alone is the final arbiter of the moral compass of historic decisions," he added.

Since the suspension of Article 370 the authorities have curbed media freedoms and public protests in a drastic curtailment of civil liberties.

