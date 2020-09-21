MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) India's landmark mausoleum Taj Mahal, located in the city of Agra, reopened for public on Monday after being closed since March 17 over the spread of the coronavirus infections, media reported.

According to the Hindustan Times newspaper, though the 17th-century architectural marvel is now open to visitors, tourists will be checked under a strict coronavirus-related protocol. In particular, tickets purchase will be available only online to avoid crowding, while a maximum of 5,000 visitors will be allowed to enter the monument in two shifts per day.

The newspaper also reported that about 160 tickets had been booked online, with a tourist from Taiwan being the first to enter Taj Mahal on Monday.