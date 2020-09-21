UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Taj Mahal Reopens To Visitors After 6-Month Pandemic Break - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:50 AM

India's Taj Mahal Reopens to Visitors After 6-Month Pandemic Break - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) India's landmark mausoleum Taj Mahal, located in the city of Agra, reopened for public on Monday after being closed since March 17 over the spread of the coronavirus infections, media reported.

According to the Hindustan Times newspaper, though the 17th-century architectural marvel is now open to visitors, tourists will be checked under a strict coronavirus-related protocol. In particular, tickets purchase will be available only online to avoid crowding, while a maximum of 5,000 visitors will be allowed to enter the monument in two shifts per day.

The newspaper also reported that about 160 tickets had been booked online, with a tourist from Taiwan being the first to enter Taj Mahal on Monday.

Related Topics

India Agra March Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says Nawaz Sharif shut down all doo ..

38 seconds ago

Top spots for Bouazzaoui and Gogitidze in 10K at C ..

24 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy take action ..

28 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 September 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed commends UAE Team Emirates’ his ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.