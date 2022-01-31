UrduPoint.com

India's Tata Motors In The Red Over Chip Shortages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 06:55 PM

India's Tata Motors in the red over chip shortages

India's Tata Motors, the owners of the Jaguar and Land Rover brands, reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss Monday, weighed down by higher commodity prices and the global chip shortage

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :India's Tata Motors, the owners of the Jaguar and Land Rover brands, reported a fourth consecutive quarterly loss Monday, weighed down by higher commodity prices and the global chip shortage.

Microchips are a key component in car manufacturing but automakers around the world have been hamstrung by limited supplies due to semiconductor production cuts during the pandemic.

The Mumbai-headquartered firm reported a net loss of 15.2 billion rupees ($203 million) in the three months to December 31, it said in a statement, compared to a net profit of 29.1 billion rupees a year earlier.

"The auto industry continued to witness rising demand in most segments even as the supply of semiconductors remained restricted resulting in adverse impact on production," Tata Motors' executive director Girish Wagh said in a statement.

"The semiconductor supply situation is improving gradually whilst inflation worries persist," the company added.

Operational revenue slipped 4.5 percent to 722.3 billion ($9.7 billion) from a year earlier.

Retail sales for Tata Motors' British subsidiary, Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, were "significantly constrained by chip shortages and low inventories" and fell 37.6 percent year-on-year.

But the company's India business saw revenue rise by 43.3 percent on the corresponding period, with sales up across all vehicle segments.

Its electric-vehicle arm reported a new quarterly sales high of 5,592 cars.

Shares in Tata Motors closed 4.04 percent higher at the end of Monday's trade in Mumbai ahead of the earnings announcement.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Shortage World Business Company Vehicle Car December All From Industry Jaguar Land Rover Tata Allied Rental Modarba Billion Million

Recent Stories

Japanese Fighter Jet Goes Missing Over Sea of Japa ..

Japanese Fighter Jet Goes Missing Over Sea of Japan - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Spain Urges NATO Not to Forget About Security Thre ..

Spain Urges NATO Not to Forget About Security Threats on Southern Borders

2 minutes ago
 US Urges Coalition Allies to Improve 'Secure' Dete ..

US Urges Coalition Allies to Improve 'Secure' Detention of IS Fighters After Pri ..

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister meets PTI leaders from Mianwali

Prime Minister meets PTI leaders from Mianwali

2 minutes ago
 Ombudsman urges govt agencies and society to work ..

Ombudsman urges govt agencies and society to work for protection of child rights ..

5 minutes ago
 WASA changes water timing

WASA changes water timing

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>