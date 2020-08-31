India's top court imposed a symbolic one rupee fine (one US cent) Monday on a celebrated public service lawyer for contempt in a case that raised concern about free speech in the world's largest democracy

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :India's top court imposed a symbolic one rupee fine (one US cent) Monday on a celebrated public service lawyer for contempt in a case that raised concern about free speech in the world's largest democracy.

Prashant Bhushan, 63, was convicted in August for two tweets deemed critical of the judiciary -- including one showing a picture of the chief justice astride a Harley-Davidson motorbike.

Following Monday's sentencing, Bhushan tweeted a photo of him holding a one rupee coin -- saying his lawyer and senior colleague Rajiv Dhavan had given him the money.

Bhushan had been ordered to pay the fine by mid-September or face three months in jail and a suspension from the bar.

The case raised concerns about freedom of speech, but also was seen as a battle of wills in India's legal ether.

Bhushan is a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist government and over the years has filed a number of public interest cases and served pro bono in the trials of rights activists.

Hailing from legal blue blood, he studied at top Indian universities -- and Princeton in the US -- before embarking on a celebrated career at home.

Following the imposition of a coronavirus lockdown in March, Bhushan filed petitions concerning the plight of millions of migrant workers who were left without jobs.

In June he tweeted a picture of chief justice Sharad Arvind Bobde on a motorbike -- without a face mask and surrounded by people despite the coronavirus pandemic.

He accused him of hypocrisy at a time when the court was in lockdown, "denying citizens their fundamental right to access justice".

Bhushan was charged with contempt, but -- apparently keen to avoid a fuss -- the court offered him the chance to apologise and avoid punishment.

He refused, however, saying that would amount to "contempt of my conscience".

Bhushan still faces a separate contempt charge over a 2009 media interview he gave in which accused judges of corruption.

That case will be heard on September 10.