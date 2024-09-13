India's Top Court Frees Jailed PM Modi Opponent On Bail
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) A top political opponent of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was granted bail on Friday after months behind bars on accusations his party took kickbacks in exchange for specific licences.
Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of the capital Delhi and a key leader in an opposition alliance that battled Modi in national elections earlier this year, was first detained in March over the long-running corruption probe.
He is among several opposition leaders, with one of his colleagues describing his arrest at the time as a "political conspiracy" orchestrated by Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court ruled that Kejriwal's arrest was lawful but that he should be released from custody while contesting the charges against him.
"Prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty," Supreme Court justice Surya Kant said in a verdict granting bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Kejriwal had earlier been freed by the same court for several weeks to allow him to campaign in this year's general election, but returned to custody once voting concluded.
His government was accused of corruption when it implemented a policy to liberalise the sale of liquor in the capital three years ago, surrendering a lucrative government stake in the sector.
The policy was withdrawn the following year, but the resulting probe into the alleged corrupt allocation of licences has since led to the jailing of two top Kejriwal allies.
Rallies in support of Kejriwal, who has consistently denied wrongdoing and refused to relinquish his post after his arrest, were held in numerous other big cities around India after he was taken into custody.
Kejriwal, 56, has been chief minister for nearly a decade and first came to office as a staunch anti-corruption crusader.
