UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Top Court Seeks Probe Over Spike In Encephalitis Child Deaths In Bihar - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 09:56 PM

India's Top Court Seeks Probe Over Spike in Encephalitis Child Deaths in Bihar - Reports

The Indian Supreme Court on Monday asked the government of Bihar, where the child death toll from encephalitis exceeds 150, to file affidavits on the adequacy of public medical facilities in the state, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Indian Supreme Court on Monday asked the government of Bihar, where the child death toll from encephalitis exceeds 150, to file affidavits on the adequacy of public medical facilities in the state, local media reported.

"Deaths are serious issue as most who have died are children ... Deaths cannot go on," a Supreme Court bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai said, as cited by the Hindustan Times newspaper.

The Bihar government now has 10 days to present an affidavit on the measures it has undertaken to contain the spread of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

Reports have suggested that the ongoing heatwave and high humidity are the main causes of the AES outbreak.

Symptoms of acute encephalitis, also known as brain fever, include fever, mental confusion, disorientation, delirium or even coma. Patients initially experience vomiting, headaches and drops in blood sugar levels.

Related Topics

India Supreme Court Died Media From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Taliban May Halt Talks With US If No Progress on T ..

4 minutes ago

Joint Pakistan-Russia Pipeline Not Coming Up in Co ..

4 minutes ago

Atlantic Council Report on Moscow's Anti-West Onli ..

4 minutes ago

National Assembly-Budget-Debate

9 minutes ago

US to Designate Iran Foreign Minister Zarif Later ..

9 minutes ago

Chief Minster Complaint Cell's chairperson visits ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.