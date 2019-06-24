(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Indian Supreme Court on Monday asked the government of Bihar, where the child death toll from encephalitis exceeds 150, to file affidavits on the adequacy of public medical facilities in the state, local media reported.

"Deaths are serious issue as most who have died are children ... Deaths cannot go on," a Supreme Court bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai said, as cited by the Hindustan Times newspaper.

The Bihar government now has 10 days to present an affidavit on the measures it has undertaken to contain the spread of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

Reports have suggested that the ongoing heatwave and high humidity are the main causes of the AES outbreak.

Symptoms of acute encephalitis, also known as brain fever, include fever, mental confusion, disorientation, delirium or even coma. Patients initially experience vomiting, headaches and drops in blood sugar levels.