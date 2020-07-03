UrduPoint.com
India's Top Diplomat Briefs Foreign Envoys On Situation At Line Of Actual Control - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 03:37 PM

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has briefed US, French, German, Russian and Japanese envoys on the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in the Ladakh region, and on India's effort toward "peaceful resolution," sources in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs told Sputnik on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has briefed US, French, German, Russian and Japanese envoys on the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in the Ladakh region, and on India's effort toward "peaceful resolution," sources in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs told Sputnik on Friday.

The diplomat has also briefed the foreign envoys on Chinese forces buildup along the LAC.

Earlier in the day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ladakh for the first time since the escalation of border tensions with China, for talks with senior military and police officials.

