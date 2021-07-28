UrduPoint.com
India's Top Diplomat Calls For Taking Afghan Peace Negotiations 'Seriously'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Afghan peace negotiations should be taken "seriously" by all involved parties as the world wants to see a peaceful Afghanistan which is free from malign influence, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

"Regarding Afghanistan, it is essential that peace negotiations are taken seriously by all parties.

The world wishes to see the independent, sovereign and stable Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbors. But its independence and sovereignty can only be ensured if it is free from malign influences," Jaishankar said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, adding that "Afghanistan must neither be home to terrorism nor a source of refugees."

Meanwhile, Blinken said that Washington and New Delhi will continue cooperation to achieve stability in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the international forces from the country.

