MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Indian minister of external affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, has said on Friday that he appreciated holding talks with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, following the Gulf state's conclusion of a US-brokered peace deal with Israel.

"Deeply appreciate the call today from FM HH @ABZayed of UAE. Discussed the full normalisation of relations between UAE and Israel announced yesterday," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, the Trump administration announced that it had brokered a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that is expected to lead to a "full normalization" of relations between the two countries.

Officials from Palestine's Hamas and Fatah factions have both said that they oppose the deal, despite the expectation that it will postpone Israel's plans to annex territory in the West Bank.

The UAE foreign minister said on Thursday that the deal opens up the possibility for peace and stability in the region.