UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Top Diplomat Holds Talks With UAE Counterpart After Israel Peace Deal Reached

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 08:31 PM

India's Top Diplomat Holds Talks With UAE Counterpart After Israel Peace Deal Reached

The Indian minister of external affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, has said on Friday that he appreciated holding talks with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, following the Gulf state's conclusion of a US-brokered peace deal with Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The Indian minister of external affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, has said on Friday that he appreciated holding talks with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, following the Gulf state's conclusion of a US-brokered peace deal with Israel.

"Deeply appreciate the call today from FM HH @ABZayed of UAE. Discussed the full normalisation of relations between UAE and Israel announced yesterday," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, the Trump administration announced that it had brokered a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that is expected to lead to a "full normalization" of relations between the two countries.

Officials from Palestine's Hamas and Fatah factions have both said that they oppose the deal, despite the expectation that it will postpone Israel's plans to annex territory in the West Bank.

The UAE foreign minister said on Thursday that the deal opens up the possibility for peace and stability in the region.

Related Topics

India Israel Palestine Twitter UAE Trump Bank Lead United Arab Emirates From

Recent Stories

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

36 minutes ago

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

48 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

51 minutes ago

I-day celebrated in Central Jail Faisalabad

1 hour ago

S. Korean, Australian Leaders Agree Participation ..

1 hour ago

Belarusian Prime Minister Speaking With Striking W ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.