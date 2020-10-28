UrduPoint.com
India's Top Diplomat To Head To Europe On Thursday To Visit France, Germany, UK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:25 PM

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will embark on a tour of Europe on October 29 to visit France, Germany and the United Kingdom, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will embark on a tour of Europe on October 29 to visit France, Germany and the United Kingdom, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

"Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary, is scheduled to visit France, Germany and the United Kingdom from 29 October to 04 November 2020. France, Germany and UK are strategic partners of India and are nations with which India has close and well-established relations. Bilateral ties are multi-dimensional and have grown rapidly," the ministry said.

According to the press release, along with talks with his counterparts, Shringla will meet with "businesspersons, academics, intellectuals and media persons in these three countries."

The secretary will discuss international cooperation in tackling the pandemic and its fallout.

Multilateralism, India's upcoming non-permanent tenure in the UN Security Council as well as "its commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific" will also be on agenda, according to the ministry.

