NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The total number of COVID-19 cases in India surpassed the 80,000 mark, reaching 81,970 in the country, and the number of COVID-related deaths rose to 2,649 on Friday, said the official data issued by the Federal health ministry.

The ministry said 100 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 3,967 positive cases were reported since Thursday in the country.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Friday, 2,649 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.

On Thursday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 78,003, and the death toll was 2,549.

According to ministry officials, so far 27,920 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 51,401," reads the information.

Friday marks the 52nd straight day of ongoing Lockdown across the country announced by the central government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The Lockdown, announced on March 25, was on May 1 again extended for the second time until May 17.