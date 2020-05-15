UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Total COVID-19 Cases Surpass 80,000 Mark, Deaths Rise To 2,649

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:07 PM

India's total COVID-19 cases surpass 80,000 mark, deaths rise to 2,649

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India surpassed the 80,000 mark, reaching 81,970 in the country, and the number of COVID-related deaths rose to 2,649 on Friday, said the official data issued by the federal health ministry

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The total number of COVID-19 cases in India surpassed the 80,000 mark, reaching 81,970 in the country, and the number of COVID-related deaths rose to 2,649 on Friday, said the official data issued by the Federal health ministry.

The ministry said 100 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 3,967 positive cases were reported since Thursday in the country.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Friday, 2,649 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.

On Thursday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 78,003, and the death toll was 2,549.

According to ministry officials, so far 27,920 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 51,401," reads the information.

Friday marks the 52nd straight day of ongoing Lockdown across the country announced by the central government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The Lockdown, announced on March 25, was on May 1 again extended for the second time until May 17.

Related Topics

India March May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Auto exports dip in April on coronavirus pandemic

27 seconds ago

Samsung Galaxy A51 bestselling Android smartphone ..

28 seconds ago

Asia virus latest: First case in Rohingya camps

1 minute ago

PTI lawmaker Ghulam Sarwar Khan comes under NAB’ ..

14 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher

2 minutes ago

NYC expands COVID-19 testing capacity as reopening ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.