MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The death toll from a train collision in eastern India rises to 80 people, another 850 injured, AFP reported on Friday, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, Indian media reported that at least 50 people have been killed and 300 injured in the train collision that occurred at about 19:20 local time (13:45 GMT) near the city of Balasore in east India.

The passenger train was traveling from Calcutta to Chennai. According to the updated information, as a result of the collision, 10 to 12 cars of a passenger train and the freight train derailed. After a while, another passenger train crashed into them, as a result, three or four more cars with people derailed.