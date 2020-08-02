UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Union Home Minister Hospitalized With COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 06:20 PM

India's Union Home Minister Hospitalized With COVID-19

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he had been infected with the coronavirus and turned for medical assistance.

"Upon having initial symptoms of the coronavirus, I got tested and the result came back positive.

I am in good health, but I am admitting myself to the hospital, per doctors' advice. I am asking everyone who made contact with me in the last few days, please, self-isolate and get tested," the minister tweeted.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, Shah has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in the city of Gurugram.

India has confirmed a total of 1,750,723 cases, with a death toll of 37,364.

Related Topics

India Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant a histor ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in labour field

1 hour ago

UAE secures 35% of Japan&#039;s crude oil needs in ..

3 hours ago

Mainland China reports 49 new coronavirus cases

6 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.85 million, d ..

8 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE creates history with first Arab nuc ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.