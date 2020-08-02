NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he had been infected with the coronavirus and turned for medical assistance.

"Upon having initial symptoms of the coronavirus, I got tested and the result came back positive.

I am in good health, but I am admitting myself to the hospital, per doctors' advice. I am asking everyone who made contact with me in the last few days, please, self-isolate and get tested," the minister tweeted.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, Shah has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in the city of Gurugram.

India has confirmed a total of 1,750,723 cases, with a death toll of 37,364.