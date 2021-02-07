India's Uttarakhand On High Alert After Part Of Nanda Devi Glacier Broke- Relief Authority
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 01:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) India's northern state of Uttarakhand has been put on high alert after the breaking of a part of Nanda Devi glacier due to a massive flood, the Office of Relief Commissioner said on Sunday.
"Report of breaking of a part of Nandadevi Glacier in Uttarakhand has been received.
The districts on the *Ganga River* need to be on high alert and continuous monitoring of water level need to be done 24×7," the office said in a statement.
The office also recommended local authorities evacuate people living in the area to safe places if required.