UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Uttarakhand On High Alert After Part Of Nanda Devi Glacier Broke- Relief Authority

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 01:20 PM

India's Uttarakhand on High Alert After Part of Nanda Devi Glacier Broke- Relief Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) India's northern state of Uttarakhand has been put on high alert after the breaking of a part of Nanda Devi glacier due to a massive flood, the Office of Relief Commissioner said on Sunday.

"Report of breaking of a part of Nandadevi Glacier in Uttarakhand has been received.

The districts on the *Ganga River* need to be on high alert and continuous monitoring of water level need to be done 24×7," the office said in a statement.

The office also recommended local authorities evacuate people living in the area to safe places if required.

Related Topics

India Flood Water Alert Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada&#039;s Governor-G ..

1 hour ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 7, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health dedicates COVID-19 vaccination ..

12 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirms UAE’s commitment to ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.