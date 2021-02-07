MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) India's northern state of Uttarakhand has been put on high alert after the breaking of a part of Nanda Devi glacier due to a massive flood, the Office of Relief Commissioner said on Sunday.

"Report of breaking of a part of Nandadevi Glacier in Uttarakhand has been received.

The districts on the *Ganga River* need to be on high alert and continuous monitoring of water level need to be done 24×7," the office said in a statement.

The office also recommended local authorities evacuate people living in the area to safe places if required.