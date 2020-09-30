NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Indian Vice President Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), his Secretariat said in a statement.

"The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive," the Secretariat said on Twitter.

"He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation," it said.