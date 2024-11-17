India's Vinyl Revival Finds Its Groove
Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Melting plastic pellets into chunky discs then squashed flat, a worker presses records in what claims to be the first vinyl plant to open in India in decades.
Warm music with a nostalgic crackle fills the room -- a Bollywood tune from a popular Hindi movie.
"I'm like a kid in a candy shop," grins Saji Pillai, a music publishing veteran in India's entertainment capital Mumbai, who began pressing in August.
The revival of retro records among Indian music fans mirrors a global trend that has seen vinyl sales explode from the United States to Britain and Brazil.
Pillai, 58, entered the music industry as "vinyl was just going out".
He spent the last few years importing records from Europe for his music label clients.
But he took the decision to open his own plant -- cutting import taxes and shipping times -- to focus on Indian artists and market tastes from Bollywood to indie pop after recording "growing interest".
Retailers including Walmart have embraced the retro format, and megastars including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles have sent pressing plants around the world into overdrive.
In India, the scale of revival is far smaller -- in part due to lower household incomes -- but younger fans are now joining in the trend.
Pillai admitted the industry was still "challenging" but said the market was "slowly growing".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From World
-
Super Typhoon Man-yi fells trees, power lines in the Philippines2 minutes ago
-
Netherlands into Nations League quarter-finals as Germany hit record seven2 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying table41 minutes ago
-
Trump nominates fracking magnate Chris Wright as energy secretary42 minutes ago
-
Japan's Kagiyama, Yoshida sweep gold in Finland GP42 minutes ago
-
Dominant Sinner cruises into ATP Finals title decider with Fritz42 minutes ago
-
Dominant Sinner cruises into ATP Finals title decider with Fritz52 minutes ago
-
New York auction records expected for a Magritte... and a banana52 minutes ago
-
Dinosaur skeleton fetches 6 million euros in Paris sale52 minutes ago
-
Dominant Sinner cruises into ATP Finals title decider with Fritz1 hour ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results1 hour ago
-
Tennis: ATP Finals results - collated8 hours ago