NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Indian state of West Bengal decided to impose a complete lockdown starting May 16 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, including closing down of trains, subway and all other means of public transport, government sources told Sputnik on Saturday.

Only essential services will continue to operate, the sources said.

The lockdown will be in place from May 16 to May 30.

The state's population is estimated at over 90 million people. According to the State Health Department, West Bengal has been reporting around 20,000 new cases of COVID-10 over the past few weeks, with the capital, Kolkata, registering a daily increase of about 4,000. The total number of infections in the state stands at over 1.3 million since the outbreak.