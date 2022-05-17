(@ChaudhryMAli88)

India's decision to restrict wheat exports will further aggravate the ongoing food crisis across the globe, which necessitates the need to move away from reliance on long-distance food supply chains and to make drastic changes to food production, experts told Sputnik

Last week, India imposed a ban on wheat exports, citing "a sudden spike in the global prices of wheat arising out of many factors" as the Primary reason for the restriction. Following the decision, the wheat price in Europe jumped to a record 435 Euros ($455) per tonne. Meanwhile, benchmark wheat futures in Chicago rose 5.9% to $12.47 a bushel.

New Delhi's announcement came as a sudden U-turn since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US President Joe Biden in April that India, the second-largest wheat producer in the world, could step up its food supplies amid the food shortages caused by the conflict in Ukraine.

"We are already in a global food crisis and India's decision to ban wheat exports makes it even worse. However, for context, India does not rank among the top wheat exporters in the world. Even though India is the globe's second largest wheat producer, most of its wheat is consumed internally in a normal year," William Moseley, the DeWitt Wallace professor of geography at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota, said.

According to Sylvain Charlebois, a professor in food distribution and policy at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada, this was to be expected and more countries are likely to hoard food.

"This will again be devastating for many regions around the world, including parts of the middle East and Africa. More embargoes can only exacerbate the global food crisis we're experiencing," Charlebois stated.

Moseley explained that India's plans to export more wheat than usual due to high prices were disrupted by a severe heatwave in the country, which has endangered the harvest.

The most pressing issue here is a global food system that relies on trade, fossil fuel inputs and a small number of cereal crops, he added.

"As such, what we really need are policies that help different actors in the global food system transition away from a dependence on long distance grain and food trade as well as energy intensive food production. We also need to diversity the grains we consume. For example, in India, sorghum is a much more drought and heat tolerant crop than wheat," Moseley suggested.

Moseley also drew attention to the need to make food production less energy intensive, saying that the science of agroecology could play a significant role in that since it "leverages positive ecological interactions in farm fields (e.g., polycropping, composting) to produce more food without fossil fuel inputs such as inorganic fertilizers and pesticides."

Moseley cited the experience of Cuba, which applied the ecological approach to agriculture to help increase food production amid an economic crisis and embargo.

Charlebois, for his part, said that he expects more attention to be given to genetic engineering in the future due to commodity deficits and the impact of climate change on crops, stressing the need for the related intellectual property to be shared and not priced for developing countries.

Meanwhile, William Masters, the professor of food economics and policy at the Friedman school of Nutrition at Tufts University, put the blame for the current food crisis on Russia's special operation in Ukraine, saying the situation could be mitigated "only if Russian forces withdraw so that both Ukraine and Russia can once again use their extraordinary resources to help feed the world."