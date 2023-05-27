UrduPoint.com

India's Wheat Production Likely To Hit Record In 2022-2023 Crop Year - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) India's wheat production is likely to hit a record high of 112.74 million tonnes in the 2022-23 crop year, Indian media reported on Thursday.

"The production of wheat in the country is estimated at 112.

74 million tonne, which is higher by 5 million tonne as compared to previous year's production," India's agriculture ministry said in a statement quoted by the business Standard newspaper.

Wheat production has increased higher due to higher acreage and yield despite unseasonal rains. In the 2021-22 crop year, wheat production fell to 107.74 million tonnes due to a heat wave in key growing states, the report said.

In addition, the ministry estimates a record production of rice, maize, oilseeds and sugarcane.

