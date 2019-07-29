UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Wild Tiger Population Jumps To Almost 3,000: Census

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 02:27 PM

India's wild tiger population jumps to almost 3,000: census

India's wild tiger population has increased by more than 30 percent in just four years, according to a new census released Monday, raising hopes for the survival of the endangered species

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :India's wild tiger population has increased by more than 30 percent in just four years, according to a new census released Monday, raising hopes for the survival of the endangered species.

The census found 2,967 tigers in the wild across the country, up from 2,226 four years ago in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed as a "historic achievement" "We reaffirm our commitment towards protecting the tiger," Modi said in Delhi as he released the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018.

"Some 15 years ago, there was serious concern about the decline in the population of tigers. It was a big challenge for us but with determination, we have achieved our goals." The massive surveys are conducted every four years, with the latest census using 26,000 camera traps that took almost 350,000 images across known tiger habitats, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said at the census release.

Images that showed the big cats were analysed using computer programmes to individually identify each creature. Wildlife and forestry officials also scoured 380,000 square kilometres of terrain.

In 1900, more than 100,000 tigers were estimated to roam the planet. But that fell to a record low of 3,200 globally in 2010.

That year, India and 12 other countries with tiger populations signed an agreement to double their big cat numbers by 2022.

Population numbers in the nation have risen steadily since falling to its lowest-recorded figure of 1,411 in 2006.

But they are yet to return to the figures recorded in 2002 when some 3,700 tigers were estimated to be alive in the country.

It is believed some 40,000 tigers lived in India at the time of independence from Britain in 1947.

Since then, the indiscriminate killing of the animal for its organs has led to a sharp decline, bringing them to the edge of extinction.

India's growing population has also increasingly eaten into the territory of wild animals, pushing them into conflict with humans.

New Delhi has sought to improve its management of the predator, reserving 50 habitats -- from Himalayan foothills in the northeast to regions in west and central India -- exclusively for the animals.

Related Topics

India Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi Independence 2018 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Join the Infinix festivities and get the exclusive ..

6 minutes ago

PM Imran, Trump to next meet in September

6 minutes ago

Following public backlash, Shireen Mazari removes ..

15 minutes ago

Health Minister leads anti-dengue walk

19 minutes ago

ICT bans sacrificial animals' sale,purchase in res ..

11 seconds ago

Heavy rainfall paralyses normal life as power, wat ..

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.