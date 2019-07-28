UrduPoint.com
India's World Peace Motor Rally Team Reaches Moscow En Route To London

Sun 28th July 2019 | 09:20 PM

India's World Peace Motor Rally Team Reaches Moscow En Route to London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) India's World Peace Motor Rally team, commemorating the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, has arrived in Moscow en route to their final destination, London.

The team, comprising 30 people, attended a special reception at the Indian Embassy in Moscow on Sunday and will leave for Minsk the following day. Aditya Kumar Pawar, the co-leader of the rally, noted that it was a journey of the idea of peace.

"It is the idea that is, I think, shared by everyone here. This is an idea that is in the hearts of everybody, who is living on this planet.

Everybody thinks of, everybody aspires for peace and brotherhood on this planet. And I think this is just a small step ... Nevertheless, it is worth walking," Pawar said during the reception.

The team of 10 cars started their journey at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on July 1. They are excepted to cover 17,000 kilometers in 45 days, visiting 105 cities in 15 countries and concluding the trip in London.

The rally is organized by Shree Sai Women and Children Welfare Trust, Ahmedabad.

