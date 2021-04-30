NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The top health official in Maharashtra, the Indian state worst affected by COVID-19, says a third wave of the pandemic could arrive there as early as July.

"As per epidemiologists, Maharashtra could witness a third wave of COVID-19 in July or August," Rajesh Tope told reporters late on Thursday.

The western state recorded 66,159 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. India has been struggling to contain the explosive spread of the virus, which has collapsed the national health system, causing severe shortages of oxygen and medicines.

Tope said the state administration was trying to have enough oxygen available when the third wave strikes. Health experts expect the second wave to level off by the end of May.

Separately, the governing body in Maharashtra's main city of Mumbai has announced a three-day halt of vaccine rollout starting Friday after running out of stock. This comes as India prepares to begin mass vaccination on Saturday.