Indicators Tracking COVID-19 in New York City 'Moving Downward' - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

All three indicators tracking the progress of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City are going down, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Monday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) All three indicators tracking the progress of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City are going down, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Monday.

According to de Blasio, the number of people admitted to hospitals for suspected COVID-19 has been decreasing over the past few days.

The number of residents being treated in Intensive Care Units and the percentage of people who test positive for the virus have also dropped.

"I'm pleased to report we do see all the indicators moving in the right direction moving downward together," de Blasio said.