Open Menu

Indie-pop Star Declan McKenna: From Teen Wonder To Veteran At 25

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Indie-pop star Declan McKenna: from teen wonder to veteran at 25

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) At the wise old age of 25, Declan McKenna is already a veteran of Britain's pop scene with a third album "What Happened to the Beach?" earning praise from Elton John.

McKenna made a huge splash with his debut single "Brazil" in 2015, a semi-protest song about the country's hosting of the World Cup.

It confirmed his status as one of Britain's up-and-coming stars after he won the emerging talent contest at the Glastonbury Festival.

"I was just going with the flow. At the start you take what's presented to you," he told AFP.

"I definitely look back and think, 'Woah, that was intense for a young age'. But I feel in a good place -- I don't feel chewed up and spat out just yet," he said with a laugh.

The British pop machine has a tendency to propel young talents to stardom and then abandon them just as quickly.

But McKenna's light-hearted jangly pop seems to have staying power -- helped by a plug from Elton John, who invited McKenna on to his "Rocket Hour" radio show and said recent single "Sympathy" was "one of his favourite songs of summer 2023".

"It's huge praise.

I'm a huge fan of Elton," said McKenna. "He's still doing really cool things, such a legend in my eyes."

McKenna left his home town of Brighton in southern England in the dead of winter to record the new album in sunny Los Angeles. It comes out on February 9.

"It was a bleak time of year in the UK, so it really was an escape, and that became a theme of the album.

"But LA is a very isolating place. It's got its charms, but I couldn't live there," he added.

His recent single, "Nothing Works", appears to hint at worries that he will struggle to fulfil his early promise or be given a phoney makeover by his label.

But like many musicians of his generation, McKenna has quite a pragmatic view of his career, and doesn't take any of it too seriously.

"I didn't want the message to be that I'm being manipulated by my label," he said of the song.

"It's not the truth: I've afforded myself some freedom and the label have supported that, even if I've had to fight for it at times.

"As heavy as (the rapid success) might have been, I was enjoying a lot of it -- and I still am."

Related Topics

Dead World Young Los Angeles Brighton Brazil United Kingdom February 2015 From

Recent Stories

President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..

44 minutes ago
 10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI ..

10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

2 days ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

2 days ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

2 days ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

2 days ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

2 days ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

2 days ago

More Stories From World