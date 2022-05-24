UrduPoint.com

Indigenous Australians Hold Just 0.7 Pct Of Executive Jobs: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 02:27 PM

Indigenous Australians hold just 0.7 pct of executive jobs: report

Indigenous Australians are "almost entirely absent" from corporate executive roles, a report has found

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) --:Indigenous Australians are "almost entirely absent" from corporate executive roles, a report has found.

Non-profit organization the Minderoo Foundation recently launched the Indigenous Employment Index (IEI), the first comprehensive snapshot of Indigenous employment representation ever carried out in Australia.

It revealed that only 0.7 percent of senior leadership positions in corporate Australia are held by Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people.

As of 2018, less than half, or 49.1 percent of working-age Indigenous Australians were in some form of employment, compared to 75.9 percent of non-Indigenous Australians. Worryingly, that gap only closed by 1.3 percent during the decade to 2018, said the report.

Related Topics

Australia 2018 From Employment

Recent Stories

Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in La ..

Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in Lahore

30 minutes ago
 Iranian fire fighter plane initiates operation in ..

Iranian fire fighter plane initiates operation in Sherani forest

2 minutes ago
 Constable killed during raid

Constable killed during raid

2 minutes ago
 9 POs, 12 court absconders held

9 POs, 12 court absconders held

5 minutes ago
 U.S. reports weekly count of 100,000 child COVID-1 ..

U.S. reports weekly count of 100,000 child COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 8,435 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 8,435 new community cases of COVID-19

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.