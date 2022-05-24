Indigenous Australians hold just 0.7 pct of executive jobs: report

Indigenous Australians are "almost entirely absent" from corporate executive roles, a report has found

CANBERRA -- Indigenous Australians are "almost entirely absent" from corporate executive roles, a report has found.

Non-profit organization the Minderoo Foundation recently launched the Indigenous Employment Index (IEI), the first comprehensive snapshot of Indigenous employment representation ever carried out in Australia.

It revealed that only 0.7 percent of senior leadership positions in corporate Australia are held by Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people.

As of 2018, less than half, or 49.1 percent of working-age Indigenous Australians were in some form of employment, compared to 75.9 percent of non-Indigenous Australians. Worryingly, that gap only closed by 1.3 percent during the decade to 2018, said the report.