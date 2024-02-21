Indigenous Colombians Fret As Sacred Mountain Glaciers Melt
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM
In the shade of a sacred tree, Indigenous wise men chew coca leaves as they mull the threats to their home among the melting, snow-capped peaks of Colombia's Sierra Nevada mountains
Pueblo Bello, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) In the shade of a sacred tree, Indigenous wise men chew coca leaves as they mull the threats to their home among the melting, snow-capped peaks of Colombia's Sierra Nevada mountains.
As a "consequence of man's actions, it is slowly warming, more every year," one of the men says in the Iku language, according to a translator, at a meeting of dozens of Indigenous people from different communities.
The inhabitants of the Sierra Nevada range in north Colombia believe it is the center of the universe, its rivers, stones and plants part of one living body. They see it as their job to protect its balance.
In 2022, UNESCO recognized the ancient knowledge of the area's four Indigenous groups as part of the world's intangible cultural heritage, and essential to caring for "mother nature, humanity and the planet."
But here in Earth's highest coastal mountain system, 5,775 meters (19,000 feet) above sea level, the natural harmony they prize is being disrupted as record heat waves melt the glacial peaks and ruin their crops.
In a form of active meditation, the Arhuaco spiritual leaders or "mamos" place a wooden stick in their mouths before removing it and rubbing it around a gourd -- transferring their thoughts to the hollowed-out fruit.
"We are here to live in peace, in harmony. Believing otherwise leads to global warming," one Indigenous leader says.
"Man is going to end himself because of his own inventions, believing himself to be very intelligent."
Of the 14 tropical glaciers that existed in Colombia at the beginning of the 20th century, only six remain, according to official data.
The Sierra Nevada's glacial area has shrunk from 82 square kilometers (32 square miles) in the mid-19th century to just 5.3 kilometers in 2022, according to the state meteorological institute.
Recent Stories
Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry
Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd
Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches quarter-finals
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results
Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed minutes
PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperation
Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation with IT education: Farooqui
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in upper KP, GB, Kashmir
Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away
AJK President for improving the quality of education
UN calls Gaza's humanitarian situation 'inhumane'; people 'hanging by a thread'
Poliovirus reported in Lasbela's environmental sample
More Stories From World
-
UN calls Gaza's humanitarian situation 'inhumane'; people 'hanging by a thread'7 minutes ago
-
Two dead, two hurt in Dutch bridge accident7 minutes ago
-
Senegal candidates decry delay in setting new poll date7 minutes ago
-
EU answers telecom industry's call for sector overhaul7 minutes ago
-
China, India hold 21st Corps Commanders level meeting7 minutes ago
-
Gaza, Ukraine loom large as G20 foreign ministers meet2 hours ago
-
UNSC must take action to push for a ceasefire in Gaza: Chinese spokesperson2 hours ago
-
South Africa sets general election for May 292 hours ago
-
China says Taiwan seeking to 'hide the truth' about deadly boat incident3 hours ago
-
Germany cuts 2024 growth forecast as economic woes pile up4 hours ago
-
Senegal presidential hopeful Khalifa Sall campaigns despite uncertainty4 hours ago
-
Two dead, two hurt, in Dutch bridge collapse: officials4 hours ago