UrduPoint.com

Indigenous Group In Peru's Cuninico Seizes Another Tourist Vessel - Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 06:30 AM

Indigenous Group in Peru's Cuninico Seizes Another Tourist Vessel - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Residents of the indigenous Peruvian community of Cuninico have seized another river vessel with over 70 tourists on board, media report.

As of Sunday morning, there was no water or food on board the ship, the RPP (Radio Programas del Peru) broadcaster said. The passengers include over two dozen children.

On Friday, the Cuninico indigenous group released more than 100 tourists taken hostage on the Cuninico river on Thursday.

According to some media reports, the group has already seized several vessels, as a form of protest over the government's inaction in dealing with the oil spill into the Cuninico river that occurred on September 16 and killed three locals, including two children.

The indigenous Peruvian community of Cuninico has claimed that it had reached out to the government 46 times, demanding that the issue get resolved.

The oil spill occurred due to a rupture of a pipeline of Peruvian state-run oil company Petroperu. The company said that the oil spill was the result of deliberate attempts to damage the pipeline. It initiated an emergency plan and vowed to coordinate the delivery of drinking water and food for the residents of the affected communities.

Peruvian Prime Minister Anibal Torres Vasquez has said that the oil spill that caused the catastrophic pollution of the river was the result of deliberate actions on the part of the locals seeking compensation from the government or oil companies.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Water Company Oil Peru September Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

17 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

17 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

21 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

21 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.