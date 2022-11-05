Indigenous Group Releases Over 100 Tourists Held Captive in Peru - Energy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Residents of the indigenous Peruvian community of Cuninico have released more than 100 tourists taken hostage on the Cuninico river on Thursday over the government's inaction in dealing with the oil spill, the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines said on Friday, citing Minister Alessandra Herrera.

On Thursday, local media reported that the indigenous group had seized a vessel with 150 people aboard, including tourists from the United States and Europe. Other media reported that the group had seized three vessels and taken hostage 300 people.

"Regarding the situation of trapped passengers and tourists, the minister informed that they are now being transported from Cuninico to Nauta. She urged to respect the freedom of movement, as it is a constitutional right," the ministry said on its blog.

By holding tourists captive, the group had been protesting against the oil spill into the Cuninico river that occurred on September 16 and killed three locals.

The group claimed it had reached out to the government 46 times, demanding that the issue be resolved.

The oil spill occurred on September 16 due to the rupture of a pipeline of Peruvian state-run oil company Petroperu. The company said that the oil spill had been the result of deliberate actions to damage the pipeline. However, the company initiated an emergency plan and vowed to coordinate the delivery of drinking water and food for the residents of the affected communities.

Peruvian Prime Minister Anibal Torres Vasquez has said that the oil spill that caused the catastrophic pollution of the river was the result of actions of locals seeking compensation from the government or oil companies.