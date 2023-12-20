Indigenous Indonesians use Korean letters to save dialect

Baubau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) In an eastern Indonesian village, schoolchildren scrawl the distinctive circles and lines of Hangul script on a whiteboard, but the language they are learning is not Korean. It is their own Indigenous Cia-Cia tongue.

The language of the Cia-Cia ethnic group in southeast Sulawesi province's Baubau has no written form, and the syllable-based tongue does not readily translate to the Latin alphabet often used to transcribe Indonesia's national language.

But the Korean Hangul script, developed in the 15th century, shares a syllable-based system that has made it an unusual tool in the effort to preserve and transmit the language of the approximately 80,000 Cia-Cia people.

"In Latin words, for instance, there's no agreed way to pronounce the sounds 'pha' or 'ta'. But after I learned Korean, it turns out there are Korean characters for the sounds," 48-year-old teacher Abidin, who goes by one name, told AFP.

"They are not exactly the same, but they're similar."