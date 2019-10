An indigenous movement in Ecuador leading violent protests over fuel price hikes said Saturday it has accepted a proposal for direct talks with President Lenin Moreno

An umbrella grouping called CONAIE, which on Friday had rejected the idea of negotiating, said it made the decision after consulting with its members.