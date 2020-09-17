UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indigenous Protesters Topple Conquistador Statue In Southwestern Colombia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 04:50 PM

Indigenous Protesters Topple Conquistador Statue in Southwestern Colombia - Reports

A group of indigenous people has toppled the statues of Spanish conquistador Sebastian de Belalcazar during recent protests in southwestern Columbia, the RCN radio station reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) A group of indigenous people has toppled the statues of Spanish conquistador Sebastian de Belalcazar during recent protests in southwestern Columbia, the RCN radio station reported.

The civil unrest across the Latin American country was provoked by a video of two police officers restraining and repeatedly shocking 46-year-old lawyer Javier Humberto Ordonez for his alleged disrespect for the COVID-19 related social distancing rules, resulting in him dying at the hospital.

A march of the Misak people against violence took place on Wednesday in the city of Popayan, the department of Cauca. Upon reaching the statue, a group of marchers brought it down with ropes.

According to the broadcaster, the police units present did not interfere with what was going on.

Mayor Juan Carlos Lopez Castrillon condemned the act and promised the statue would be restored.

Meanwhile, judicial authorities have already launched an investigation to identify and prosecute the perpetrators.

Sebastian de Belalcazar was a Spanish conquistador notable for his conquests of Ecuador, Colombia and Nicaragua, as well as the founding of Popayan.

The incident mirrors a wave of the toppling of Confederate statues that rolled across the southern US states in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Related Topics

Police Popayan George Columbia Ecuador Colombia March

Recent Stories

US Withdrawal From Afghanistan, Africa Affects EU ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Student Develops Technology to Greatly Cut ..

2 minutes ago

ECOWAS Urges Mali to Appoint Civilian-Led Transiti ..

2 minutes ago

Riyadh May Have Enough Uranium Deposits to Make Nu ..

2 minutes ago

Man, his son arrested for threatening, harassing a ..

17 minutes ago

European Parliament Supports Sanctions Against Luk ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.