Indigenous writer Ailton Krenak, postponing the end of the world

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The year was 1987, Brazil was just exiting a long military dictatorship, and Indigenous writer Ailton Krenak stood before the country's constitutional assembly in a pristine white suit, smearing black paint across his face.

"Indigenous peoples have watered every scrap of Brazil's eight million square kilometers with their blood," the handsome young activist defiantly told the assembly, using a traditional mourning ritual to protest centuries of violence against native peoples.

Thirty-six years after that memorable protest, which helped ensure the nation's new constitution protected native land rights, Krenak achieved what he calls a new "historic reparation" last month, when he was chosen as the first Indigenous member of the Brazilian academy of Letters.

Founded in 1897, the Academy is the rough equivalent of France's hallowed Academie Francaise or Spain's Real Academia.

Seen as a standard-bearer of Brazilian language and literature, the Rio de Janeiro institution is made up of 40 members known as the "immortals," who hold their seats for life.

Known for its hushed halls and hallowed rituals -- its members convene for formal gatherings in gold-embroidered uniforms -- it is perhaps an unusual spot for life-long rabble-rouser Krenak, 70.

"We're going to bring a little noise to that century-old silence," the philosopher, writer and poet told AFP in an interview in Sao Paulo.

The Academy "has always been closed to native peoples and dominated by (Brazilian) Portuguese."

Krenak says he hopes to use his seat in the institution to help shine a spotlight on Brazil's nearly 200 Indigenous languages.

"Through language, literature and the arts, Indigenous cultures can be perceived as living things, not just something from the past," he says, speaking in calm but razor-sharp sentences.

Despite the horrors of the colonial past, "we are alive," he adds. "We won."