Indiscriminate Attacks On Nagorno-Karabakh May Constitute War Crimes - UN Rights Chief

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:47 PM

Indiscriminate Attacks on Nagorno-Karabakh May Constitute War Crimes - UN Rights Chief

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday called for an immediate halt to all indiscriminate attacks in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, warning that strikes on civilian areas could amount to war crimes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday called for an immediate halt to all indiscriminate attacks in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, warning that strikes on civilian areas could amount to war crimes.

"Attacks carried out in violation of the principle of distinction or the principle of proportionality may amount to war crimes, and the parties to the conflict are obliged to effectively, promptly, thoroughly and impartially investigate such violations and to prosecute those alleged to have committed them," the High Commissioner stressed. "Such attacks must stop and those responsible for carrying them out, or ordering them, must be held to account."

