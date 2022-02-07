UrduPoint.com

Indiscriminate Weapons Availability In US Harms Mexico - Legal Adviser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Indiscriminate Weapons Availability in US Harms Mexico - Legal Adviser

The easy access and availability of firearms in the United States and the negligent and illicit trade by some firearm companies are harming Mexico and the government has taken legal action to address the issue, Mexican Foreign Ministry's top legal adviser Alexandro Celorio said in an interview on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The easy access and availability of firearms in the United States and the negligent and illicit trade by some firearm companies are harming Mexico and the government has taken legal action to address the issue, Mexican Foreign Ministry's top legal adviser Alexandro Celorio said in an interview on Monday.

The Mexican government filed in August a lawsuit in US Federal court against US gun manufacturers and a distributor, seeking damages against defendants who knowingly marketed and distributed weapons to criminal organizations in Mexico.

"The indiscriminate availability of weapons in the United States harms Mexico," Celorio told The Hill.

About half a million US weapons make their way illegally into Mexico every year, and around 70 percent of all gun crimes in Mexico are committed with US-sourced weapons, the report said.

Celorio explained that it has been difficult to tackle the problem for many years because it is part of US domestic law and the issue is very politicized.

"But when we structured the argument, that the negligent and illicit trade practices of these companies cost us harm, it's a transboundary tort. We'd have a claim, and that's why we took it now," Celorio said.

The lawsuit argues that US gun manufacturers and sellers have been negligent in the way they market and disseminate their products. As a result, criminal organizations in Mexico acquire weapons using so-called straw purchases into Mexico where they kill and injure Mexicans, the report said.

US gun control advocates and organizations, as well as state attorneys general who hope it will lead to greater regulation of the guns have fully supported the lawsuit, the report added.

However, those targeted by the lawsuit have requested that the federal judge threw out the lawsuit, according to the report.

Related Topics

Lead United States Mexico August Criminals Market All Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

US Talking With Producers About Protecting Europe' ..

US Talking With Producers About Protecting Europe's Energy Supply From Shocks - ..

6 seconds ago
 Russia-Iran Trade Turnover Surges by 81.7% in 2021 ..

Russia-Iran Trade Turnover Surges by 81.7% in 2021 Reaching $4Bln- Russian Feder ..

7 seconds ago
 Naseebullah condoles demise of Sadiq Sanjarani's g ..

Naseebullah condoles demise of Sadiq Sanjarani's grandmother

9 seconds ago
 Prince Abdul Aziz departs for Saudi Arabia after c ..

Prince Abdul Aziz departs for Saudi Arabia after completing Pakistan's visit

12 seconds ago
 Two More Crew Members of Nigerian Oil Vessel Found ..

Two More Crew Members of Nigerian Oil Vessel Found Dead After Explosion - Owner ..

38 minutes ago
 Kiev Hopes for Further Normandy Format Aides' Talk ..

Kiev Hopes for Further Normandy Format Aides' Talks After Meeting in Berlin

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>