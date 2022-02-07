Indiscriminate Weapons Availability in US Harms Mexico - Legal Adviser

(@FahadShabbir)

The easy access and availability of firearms in the United States and the negligent and illicit trade by some firearm companies are harming Mexico and the government has taken legal action to address the issue, Mexican Foreign Ministry's top legal adviser Alexandro Celorio said in an interview on Monday

The Mexican government filed in August a lawsuit in US Federal court against US gun manufacturers and a distributor, seeking damages against defendants who knowingly marketed and distributed weapons to criminal organizations in Mexico.

"The indiscriminate availability of weapons in the United States harms Mexico," Celorio told The Hill.

About half a million US weapons make their way illegally into Mexico every year, and around 70 percent of all gun crimes in Mexico are committed with US-sourced weapons, the report said.

Celorio explained that it has been difficult to tackle the problem for many years because it is part of US domestic law and the issue is very politicized.

"But when we structured the argument, that the negligent and illicit trade practices of these companies cost us harm, it's a transboundary tort. We'd have a claim, and that's why we took it now," Celorio said.

The lawsuit argues that US gun manufacturers and sellers have been negligent in the way they market and disseminate their products. As a result, criminal organizations in Mexico acquire weapons using so-called straw purchases into Mexico where they kill and injure Mexicans, the report said.

US gun control advocates and organizations, as well as state attorneys general who hope it will lead to greater regulation of the guns have fully supported the lawsuit, the report added.

However, those targeted by the lawsuit have requested that the federal judge threw out the lawsuit, according to the report.