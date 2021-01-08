UrduPoint.com
Individual Arrested During US Capitol Riots Asked For Russian Interpreter - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 10:03 PM

Individual Arrested During US Capitol Riots Asked for Russian Interpreter - Reports

One of the pro-Trump supporters arrested at the US Capitol on Wednesday allegedly asked for a Russian interpreter, the Washington Post reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) One of the pro-Trump supporters arrested at the US Capitol on Wednesday allegedly asked for a Russian interpreter, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

According to the report, 40 defendants were charged in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia with unlawful entry of public property.

The outlet claimed that an individual required the services of Russian interpreter while appearing before a judge and said, "I don't know what unlawful entry you are referring to."

A group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the election results they believe contain fraudulent elector slates. The situation developed shortly after Trump urged his supporters to march on Congress during the elector count. Five people died as a result of the ensuing violence.

More Stories From World

