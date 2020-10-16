UrduPoint.com
Individual On Plane With Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden shared a flight with an individual who was diagnosed with coronavirus, but never approached him close enough to necessitate quarantine measures, campaign manager Jen Dillon said on Thursday.

An announcement came hours after Biden's running mate Kamala Harris suspended her travel plans through Sunday as two people from her entourage tested positive for the disease.

"We have been advised by the Vice President's doctor and the campaign's medical advisers that there is no need for the Vice President to quarantine," Dillon said in a statement.

She assured that Biden did not even have "a passing contact" with a sick person described as an administrative member of the aviation company that charters candidate's aircraft. At all times they had over 50 feet between them and both wore masks during the entire flight, according to the statement.

Biden's Republican rival, US President Donald Trump, contracted coronavirus himself, but quickly recovered and returned on a campaign trail. On Thursday, Biden and Trump are scheduled to hold competing televised town hall events.

