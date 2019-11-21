UrduPoint.com
Individual Stopped Trying To Enter White House Grounds: Secret Service

Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:17 PM

Individual stopped trying to enter White House grounds: Secret Service

The US Secret Service said Thursday an unidentified individual has been apprehended after attempting to enter the White House grounds by following an authorized vehicle

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The US Secret Service said Thursday an unidentified individual has been apprehended after attempting to enter the White House grounds by following an authorized vehicle.

"The vehicle was stopped and the individual was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service U.D.

Officers," the president's protective service said on Twitter, using the acronym for its uniformed division.

It did not say when the incident occurred or identify the individual in the "unauthorized vehicle" that "attempted to gain entry to the White House complex by following another vehicle that was lawfully entering at an external complex checkpoint."

Your Thoughts and Comments

