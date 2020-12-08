Individuals Previously Infected with COVID-19 Could Benefit From Vaccination - FDA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Vaccination can benefit individuals previously infected with COVID-19, US food and Drug Administration said in a briefing document on Tuesday.

"Only 3% of participants had evidence of prior infection at study enrollment, and additional analyses showed that very few COVID-19 cases occurred in these participants over the course of the entire study," according to the document derailing the trials of the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine.

Data, according to FDA, suggest that "previously infected individuals can be at risk of COVID-19 and could benefit from vaccination."