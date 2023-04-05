Close
Indo-Pacific Countries Invited To NATO Summit In Lithuania - Stoltenberg

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Indo-Pacific Countries Invited to NATO Summit in Lithuania - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Leaders of Indo-Pacific countries, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, have been invited to attend the upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania's Vilnius in July 2023, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday.

"We welcome...

the fact that we are inviting or have invited the heads of state and government of the Indo-Pacific (countries) partners, including Japan, to participate at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July this year," he said in a statement.

The secretary general noted that in addition to Japan, the alliance is increasing cooperation with Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

Brussels is currently hosting the North Atlantic Council's meeting at the level of foreign ministers from April 4-5 under Stoltenberg's chairmanship. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is also attending the meeting.

