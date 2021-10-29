UrduPoint.com

Indo-Pacific Green Resources To Be Part Of Solution To Global Energy Crunch - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:08 PM

Indo-Pacific Green Resources to Be Part of Solution to Global Energy Crunch - State Dept.

The Indo-Pacific region and its clean energy resources will be a part of the long-term solution to possible crises in the gas and oil markets, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The Indo-Pacific region and its clean energy resources will be a part of the long-term solution to possible crises in the gas and oil markets, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez said on Friday.

"(W)e are following the situation (with high energy prices). We are talking to our European partners. I know that the IPBF (Indo-Pacific business Forum) also included discussions on longer term clean energy solutions and, you know, the Indo-Pacific region will be part of the solution as well," Fernandez said during a press briefing at the close of the IPBF.

Fernandez pointed out that private investors announced during the IPBF they would invest more than $6.5 billion in the clean energy and digital infrastructure sectors in the Indo-Pacific region.

The diplomat also underscored that the Indo-Pacific will remain the main US trading partner as seven of the top 15 US export markets are in the region.

IPBF took place virtually on October 28-29 and was co-hosted by the governments of the United States and India. More than 2,300 participants from all over the world attended the forum.

The State Department issued a press release saying that Washington and Tokyo had initiated during the IPBF a new Japan-US Clean Energy Partnership to address climate change and encourage deployment of clean energy in the region.

IPBF participant US Trade and Development Agency had called upon interested US firms and Southeast Asian and Pacific stakeholders to submit proposals to develop new airport, airspace, airline and other aviation infrastructure in the countries of the region by January 10, 2022, the release said.

Related Topics

India World Business Washington Oil Tokyo United States January October Gas Market All From Top Asia Billion Airport

Recent Stories

Senegal&#039;s President confers the National Orde ..

Senegal&#039;s President confers the National Order of the Lion on Shakhbout bin ..

30 minutes ago
 Aqdar World Summit launches &#039;Tree of the 50 C ..

Aqdar World Summit launches &#039;Tree of the 50 Campaign&#039; to plant 50,000 ..

31 minutes ago
 Spain worries about gas with pipeline to shut as w ..

Spain worries about gas with pipeline to shut as winter nears

2 minutes ago
 9 development schemes worth Rs 20.884b approved

9 development schemes worth Rs 20.884b approved

2 minutes ago
 Poland summons Belgian ambassador over PM war of w ..

Poland summons Belgian ambassador over PM war of words

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Vienna ATP results

Tennis: Vienna ATP results

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.