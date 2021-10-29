Indo-Pacific Green Resources to Be Part of Solution to Global Energy Crunch - State Dept.

The Indo-Pacific region and its clean energy resources will be a part of the long-term solution to possible crises in the gas and oil markets, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The Indo-Pacific region and its clean energy resources will be a part of the long-term solution to possible crises in the gas and oil markets, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jose Fernandez said on Friday.

"(W)e are following the situation (with high energy prices). We are talking to our European partners. I know that the IPBF (Indo-Pacific business Forum) also included discussions on longer term clean energy solutions and, you know, the Indo-Pacific region will be part of the solution as well," Fernandez said during a press briefing at the close of the IPBF.

Fernandez pointed out that private investors announced during the IPBF they would invest more than $6.5 billion in the clean energy and digital infrastructure sectors in the Indo-Pacific region.

The diplomat also underscored that the Indo-Pacific will remain the main US trading partner as seven of the top 15 US export markets are in the region.

IPBF took place virtually on October 28-29 and was co-hosted by the governments of the United States and India. More than 2,300 participants from all over the world attended the forum.

The State Department issued a press release saying that Washington and Tokyo had initiated during the IPBF a new Japan-US Clean Energy Partnership to address climate change and encourage deployment of clean energy in the region.

IPBF participant US Trade and Development Agency had called upon interested US firms and Southeast Asian and Pacific stakeholders to submit proposals to develop new airport, airspace, airline and other aviation infrastructure in the countries of the region by January 10, 2022, the release said.