Indo-Tibetan Police Rescue 16 People Trapped in Tunnel as Result of Glacier Slide - Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have rescued 16 people who were trapped inside a tunnel at the Rishi Ganga power project site hit by the Nanda Devi glacier in India's northern state of Uttarakhand, police sources told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, ITBP sources told Sputnik that 50 people trapped in the tunnel were feared dead. Ten bodies have reportedly been recovered from the site.