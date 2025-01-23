Indonesia aims for food self-sufficiency in rice, corn, salt by 2026

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto aims for self-sufficiency in rice, corn, and salt by 2026, emphasizing the importance of food independence amid the global crisis.

"We must achieve food self-sufficiency. We can reach that target by the end of 2025, or at the latest 2026, three years earlier than the initial plan," Prabowo said in a meeting with ministers on Wednesday.

Indonesia has committed to no longer importing food starting this year, with rice production expected to reach 1.3 million tons in January and 2.08 million tons in February, a significant increase, added Zulkifli Hasan, coordinating minister for food.

Meanwhile, corn production is expected to increase to 20 million tons, exceeding domestic needs of 11 million tons.

The government is looking for ways to stabilize corn prices amid the accumulation of domestic supply.