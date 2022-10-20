UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Allows G20 Delegates, Journalists To Enter Country Without Visa To Cover Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Indonesia Allows G20 Delegates, Journalists to Enter Country Without Visa to Cover Summit

Widodo Ekatjahjana, the head of the Indonesian Directorate General of Immigration of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, said on Thursday that the country had introduced a visa-free regime for G20 delegates and foreign journalists covering the summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Widodo Ekatjahjana, the head of the Indonesian Directorate General of Immigration of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, said on Thursday that the country had introduced a visa-free regime for G20 delegates and foreign journalists covering the summit.

"We will provide a visit visa exemption for delegates and foreign journalists participating in the G20 Summit," Ekatjahjana said, as quoted by Indonesian news agency Antara.

According to Ekatjahjana, foreigners participating in the summit will be allowed to stay in Indonesia for 30 days. They will be required to provide a passport with a validity of at least six months, return or transit tickets, and confirmation of registration for the summit or an invitation letter from the Indonesian side.

The 2022 G20 summit is scheduled to take place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16.

