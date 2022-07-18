UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Approves Paxlovid For COVID-19 Treatment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Indonesia's Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) has issued an emergency use authorization for Paxlovid as a treatment to reduce the severity and mortality in COVID-19 patients

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Indonesia's food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) has issued an emergency use authorization for Paxlovid as a treatment to reduce the severity and mortality in COVID-19 patients.

"Paxlovid is approved to treat adult coronavirus patients who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at high risk for severe COVID-19," Head of BPOM Penny K. Lukito said in a press release.

Phase II and III clinical trials showed that Paxlovid could reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent in severe COVID-19 adult patients with comorbidity who were not hospitalized.

The study also showed that Paxlovid is safe with mild to moderate side effects such as taste disorder, diarrhea, headache and vomiting.

Paxlovid, developed and manufactured by the U.S. company Pfizer, adds to the list of treatment drugs approved by BPOM to five, including the antivirals Favipiravir and Remdesivir (2020), the monoclonal antibody Regdanvimab (2021) and Molnupiravir (2022).

Indonesia is currently facing a surge in the transmission of COVID-19 cases triggered by Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

