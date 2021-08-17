UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Arrests Five In Decapitated Elephant Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:58 PM

Indonesia arrests five in decapitated elephant case

Five suspected poachers have been arrested over the beheading of an endangered Sumatran elephant, Indonesian authorities said Tuesday, as the Southeast Asian archipelago's battle with wildlife crime continues

Banda Aceh, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Five suspected poachers have been arrested over the beheading of an endangered Sumatran elephant, Indonesian authorities said Tuesday, as the Southeast Asian archipelago's battle with wildlife crime continues.

Police in Aceh, on the tip of Sumatra island, said they nabbed the suspects Monday after a month-long investigation and were still searching for a sixth poacher.

The 12-year-old male elephant's rotting carcass was discovered with its head and tusks missing at a palm oil plantation in July.

An autopsy found that the animal had also been poisoned, authorities said.

One of the arrested suspects killed and then decapitated the elephant, and his accomplices tried to sell pieces of its valuable tusks, Aceh police spokesman Winardy said.

"We are still looking for a sixth suspect who remains at large," said the official, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

The suspects could face up to 10 years behind bars if convicted under Indonesia's conservation law, he added.

Rampant deforestation has reduced the critically endangered elephants' natural habitat and brought them into increasing conflict with humans, while their tusks are prized in the illegal wildlife trade.

There have been several elephant poisoning cases in recent years, including one in 2019 when a Sumatran elephant was found decapitated with its tusks ripped off.

Aceh's conservation agency estimated the region has as few as 500 Sumatran elephants left in the wild.

Related Topics

Police Oil Male Indonesia July 2019 Asia

Recent Stories

Russia logs 20,958 new COVID-19 cases

Russia logs 20,958 new COVID-19 cases

22 seconds ago
 Lavrov Says Situation in Afghanistan Collapsed Aft ..

Lavrov Says Situation in Afghanistan Collapsed After US, NATO Forces Withdrawal

24 seconds ago
 Only 25% of US Citizens Consider Withdrawal From A ..

Only 25% of US Citizens Consider Withdrawal From Afghanistan Successful - Poll

26 seconds ago
 China denounces US 'awful mess' in Afghanistan

China denounces US 'awful mess' in Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 2500 cops deputed for 9th Muharram security

2500 cops deputed for 9th Muharram security

2 minutes ago
 Germany Suspends Economic Aid to Afghanistan - Rep ..

Germany Suspends Economic Aid to Afghanistan - Reports

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.