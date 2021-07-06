Indonesia Asks Russia to Back Implementation of ASEAN Consensus on Myanmar - Marsudi

JAKARTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Jakarta has requested Moscow to support the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) five-point consensus on Myanmar, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Tuesday.

At a special session on Myanmar in April, the ASEAN nations agreed on a five-point plan to resolve the crisis situation that followed on the heels of a coup. The points include ending violence, facilitating talks between all parties, sending aid to Myanmar, and appointing a special envoy with access to the country.

"Regarding Myanmar, I again emphasize the importance of following up on the five-point consensus.

This requires the commitment of Myanmar military to cooperate with other ASEAN member countries to follow up the five-point consensus, and I had requested Russia to support the implementation of the five-point consensus," Marsudi said at a joint press conference after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests, which were quashed with deadly violence, resulting in the death of over 700 people. Additionally, about 3,000 protesters were detained, according to rights activists.