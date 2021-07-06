UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Asks Russia To Back Implementation Of ASEAN Consensus On Myanmar - Marsudi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

Indonesia Asks Russia to Back Implementation of ASEAN Consensus on Myanmar - Marsudi

JAKARTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Jakarta has requested Moscow to support the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) five-point consensus on Myanmar, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Tuesday.

At a special session on Myanmar in April, the ASEAN nations agreed on a five-point plan to resolve the crisis situation that followed on the heels of a coup. The points include ending violence, facilitating talks between all parties, sending aid to Myanmar, and appointing a special envoy with access to the country.

"Regarding Myanmar, I again emphasize the importance of following up on the five-point consensus.

This requires the commitment of Myanmar military to cooperate with other ASEAN member countries to follow up the five-point consensus, and I had requested Russia to support the implementation of the five-point consensus," Marsudi said at a joint press conference after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests, which were quashed with deadly violence, resulting in the death of over 700 people. Additionally, about 3,000 protesters were detained, according to rights activists.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Jakarta Myanmar February April All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Freight train derailed near Jamshoro Kotri Station

42 minutes ago

Asad Umar says $1b investment is expected in Gwada ..

1 hour ago

Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan closed du ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi updates home quarantine guidelines

2 hours ago

Shafqat Mahmood advises students stop spending tim ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 claims 25 more lives during last 24 hours ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.