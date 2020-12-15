Indonesia Bans Mass Events During Christmas, New Year Holidays Over COVID-19 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Indonesian authorities have decided to ban mass events and crowds during celebrations of Christmas 2020 and New Year 2021 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Antara news agency, the decision was announced by Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan during a virtual coordination meeting for COVID-19 handling in Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java and Bali on Monday.

The minister ordered tougher restrictions from December 18, 2020, to January 8, 2021, the publication said.

"The number of confirmed cases and mortality rates has continued to increase after the [October] holidays in 20 provinces despite a declining trend earlier," the minister said.

Indonesia has so far confirmed nearly 630,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 19,000 fatalities.